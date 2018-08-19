Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.13% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder S.A. Total bought 50,856,296 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $83,404,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Scully bought 20,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

