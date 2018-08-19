Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.37 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (RUSHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B worth $33,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

