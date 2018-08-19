Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target (down previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

