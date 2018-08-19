Dollar Online (DOLLAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,314.00

Dollar Online (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Dollar Online has a market capitalization of $10,314.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Dollar Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollar Online coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dollar Online has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dollar Online Coin Profile

DOLLAR is a coin. Dollar Online’s total supply is 9,601,412 coins and its circulating supply is 753,776 coins. Dollar Online’s official website is www.edollar.online. Dollar Online’s official Twitter account is @dollarglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollar Online

Dollar Online can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollar Online should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollar Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

