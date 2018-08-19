Domo (DOMO) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domo earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3851249931599 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,976. Domo has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $28.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

