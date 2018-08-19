Duane F. Hawkins Sells 3,500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPR opened at $86.59 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,804,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

