Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,367,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.