Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $28.43 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Camden Property Trust worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 52,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $3,603,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 114,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $3,011,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,300,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.