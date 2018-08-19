eBitcoin (EBTC) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $702,629.00 and $1,542.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00302718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00156107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

