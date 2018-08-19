EDU Token (EDU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, EDU Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One EDU Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. EDU Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.02395648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00620017 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027331 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010423 BTC.

About EDU Token

EDU Token (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EDU Token is medium.com/@opensourceuni. EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO. EDU Token’s official website is os.university. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EDU Token

EDU Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDU Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDU Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

