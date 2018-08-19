eHealth (EHTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

EHTH stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $737,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at $958,970.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

