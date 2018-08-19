El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.60

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 11165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.33%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 25.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 329,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 259.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

