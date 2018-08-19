Elastos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $2.72 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $9.59 or 0.00149335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00157381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 33,866,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,439,734 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

