Elgethun Capital Management Has $1.75 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 42,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.