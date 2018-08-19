Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) to post $120.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.40 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Emerge Energy Services reported sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $465.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.74 million to $546.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $521.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $405.32 million to $618.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMES shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EMES traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 315,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,052. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

