Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 234,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of ESRT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc purchased 284,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Karp purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

