Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Up 5.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 1,231,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,261,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 211,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

