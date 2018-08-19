Energy Focus (EFOI) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Focus earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 48.7325380453102 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Focus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of EFOI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

