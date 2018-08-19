Engine One Day Volume Reaches $52,582.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Engine token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52,582.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Engine has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00304153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00156670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Engine Profile

Engine launched on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com.

Engine Token Trading

Engine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

