Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

