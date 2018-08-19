equinet Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective from investment analysts at equinet in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.95 ($15.85).

Shares of PBB stock opened at €12.89 ($14.65) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

