Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.47% of Equinix worth $503,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $438.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total value of $785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,680,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

