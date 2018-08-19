Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essent Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

