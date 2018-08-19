Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

