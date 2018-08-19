Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $129,000.00 and $585.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00300532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00155662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

