Euroseas (ESEA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Headlines about Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Euroseas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.3985298092399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

ESEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 6,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

