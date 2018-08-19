Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,641,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,233,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $367,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

