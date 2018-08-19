Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Everi news, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $341,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,418,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,009 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,860,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 623,375 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 45.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 568,864 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 17.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,839,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 456,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 481,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,675. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.17 million. equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

