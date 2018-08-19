EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

EVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 104,222 shares of company stock worth $124,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EVINE Live by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in EVINE Live by 68.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVINE Live in the second quarter worth $290,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in EVINE Live by 105.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 904,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 463,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EVINE Live by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,285,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLV stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. EVINE Live has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 2.53.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). EVINE Live had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

