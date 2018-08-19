Faceter (FACE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,886.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $53,886.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00303531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00156460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Faceter launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,768,097 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

