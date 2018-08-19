Fang (SFUN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings’ first-quarter 2018 revenues declined year over year. Fang Holdings continues to come up with customized marketing and promotional packages with additional features to meet the varying requirements of customers. Remarkable improvement in operational metrics implies that the company is growing internally and this should boost its overall growth. Rising demand for database and research services and increasing number of paying subscribers act as other growth catalysts. Despite such tailwinds, the company’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stiff competition, stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market act as a major hindrance to Fang Holding’s business. It’s top-line growth gets affected by seasonality in China’s real estate sector.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fang from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fang has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Fang had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fang will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

