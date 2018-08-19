Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Stock Price

Media stories about Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Inc Series B earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0131377674085 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

