Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Share Price

Media headlines about E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E*TRADE Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0332314143181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ETFC opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

