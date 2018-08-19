Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

FRT opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $2,381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,584,000 after purchasing an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $11,072,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

