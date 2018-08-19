FGL (FG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FGL in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FGL in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE FG opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. FGL has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

