Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $362.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,107,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

