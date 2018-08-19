Financial Institutions (FISI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

