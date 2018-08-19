FinCoin (FNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, FinCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,708.00 and $0.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FinCoin Profile

FNC is a coin. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. The official website for FinCoin is fincoin.co.

FinCoin Coin Trading

FinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

