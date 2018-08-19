First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $39.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

IJH opened at $200.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $202.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

