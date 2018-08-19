First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,113 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $32,555.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Hui bought 4,820 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,869 shares of company stock worth $199,929.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Choice Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

