First Majestic Silver (AG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News articles about First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Majestic Silver earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 47.9366936012057 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 4,642,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,180. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 0.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

