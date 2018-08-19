First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $266.89 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $266,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

MSFT stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

