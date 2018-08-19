FoodCoin Price Hits $0.0027 (FOOD)

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One FoodCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FoodCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00300556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00156516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FoodCoin Token Profile

FoodCoin was first traded on December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,832,220 tokens. FoodCoin’s official website is www.foodcoin.io. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FoodCoin Token Trading

FoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

