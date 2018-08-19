Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,718,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,909,000 after buying an additional 3,163,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,885,000 after buying an additional 1,576,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,226,000 after buying an additional 853,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 839,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

