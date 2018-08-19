Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.12 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens raised STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

