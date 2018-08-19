Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Enova International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.64. Enova International Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $468,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

