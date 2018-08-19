Galactrum (ORE) Hits One Day Volume of $1,447.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00006018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Galactrum has a total market cap of $764,364.00 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.02482960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00624428 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027181 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 2,684,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,230 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.