Gardner Denver (GDI) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Gardner Denver from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. Gardner Denver’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

