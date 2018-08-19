GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gastar Exploration Ltd is an exploration and production company focusing on developing primarily natural gas. Gastar Exploration Ltd is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GST opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

