Geir Olsen Sells 48,725 Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $1,881,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geir Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Geir Olsen sold 116,651 shares of Pra Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $4,416,406.86.

PRAA stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.17 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pra Group by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pra Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 683,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 209,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pra Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,276 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

